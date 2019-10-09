Ravens' Mark Ingram: Rested Wednesday

Ingram's absence from practice Wednesday was not injury-related.

Ingram was one of four veteran players rested by the team Wednesday, but the running back is in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Bengals. Five games into the season Ingram is averaging 14.8 carries per game and five yards per rush, to go along with nine catches for 67 yards and six TDs. The Ravens have handed Gus Edwards 38 carries to date and Justice Hill has rushed 13 times, but Ingram's fantasy value remains stable as the team's undisputed top back and primary goal-line option.

