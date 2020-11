Ingram carried the ball two times for two yards in Week 11 against the Titans.

Ingram was out-carried by J.K. Dobbins 15-2, as his role in the offense continues to diminish. Since returning from an ankle injury that cost him two games, Ingram has received just seven carries and two targets across two contests. Given Dobbins' strong effort against the Titans, it would be a surprise to see Ingram's role increase in Week 12 against the Steelers.