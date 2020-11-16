Ingram (ankle) rushed five times for five yards and caught two passes for 24 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Patriots.

Ingram returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for three weeks. The veteran back couldn't get anything going on the ground, finishing with single-digit rushing yards for the first time this season. The Ravens continued to deploy an even three-man committee between Ingram (seven touches), J.K. Dobbins (six) and Gus Edwards (eight). Add in the carries from team rushing leader Lamar Jackson, and there simply isn't enough opportunity for Ingram to return to his 2019 form, through which he reached the 1,000-yard mark and produced 15 total touchdowns. The 30-year-old simply can't be replied upon in fantasy given the current configuration of Baltimore's rushing attack.