Ravens' Mark Ingram: Scores in blowout win

Ingram ran for 34 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 49-13 win over Cincinnati.

Ingram barreled into the end zone for a one-yard score to cap off Baltimore's second drive of the game, his eighth of the season. The veteran back hasn't always been particularly efficient this season, but he's topped 70 total yards or scored in all but one game in 2019 and Sunday's blowout was the first time this season that Ingram didn't record at least 13 touches. He's a steady start week-to-week, but will face off against a pretty stout Houston run defense next Sunday.

