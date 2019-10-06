Ravens' Mark Ingram: Scores in overtime win
Ingram ran for 44 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and added five yards on two catches during Sunday's 26-23 win over Pittsburgh.
Ingram scored the Ravens' opening touchdown late in the first quarter, slipping into the end zone for a four-yard touchdown, his sixth of the season. The veteran started the first quarter of the season with six yards per clip, so getting bottled up against the Steelers was a big of a surprise. He'll have an opportunity to correct course against a Bengals team giving up 167 rushing yards per game, second worst in the league.
