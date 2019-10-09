Ravens' Mark Ingram: Sits out practice

Ingram (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports/

That said, Hensley suggests that Ingram could simply be getting a rest day "after a big workload in the first five weeks of the season." We'll circle back later Wednesday to see if that's the case, or if the running back is actually dealing with an injury or illness.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories