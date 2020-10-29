Ingram (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Ingram's back-to-back absences from practice coming off a Week 7 bye isn't the most encouraging sign for his potential availability heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers. The Ravens will see if Ingram can get back on the practice field Friday, but if not, he'll likely be sidelined for the first time this season. The tandem of Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins would likely handle the bulk of the touches out of the backfield sans Ingram.