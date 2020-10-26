Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that how well Ingram (ankle) holds up in practice will determine his availability for Week 8, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Ingram has the benefit of coming off a full week of rest during Baltimore's bye, and Harbaugh reaffirmed that his injury isn't considered major. Still, given that the veteran running back is nursing a mid-to-high left ankle sprain, it's no lock that he'll be ready to face the Steelers on Sunday. Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins would be in line to split Baltimore's backfield reps if Ingram were forced to miss any time.