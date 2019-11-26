Ravens' Mark Ingram: Steamrolls Rams in rout

Ingram rushed 15 times for 111 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 45-6 win over the Rams. He also caught his lone target for a seven-yard touchdown.

Ingram punished Los Angeles in the running game, averaging nearly 7.5 yards per carry while ripping off a long of 25. For his first score, however, Ingram dove in from one yard. He then doubled his touchdown tally with an angle route during the second half, surprisingly giving him three scores through the air over the last two weeks. With four 100-yard rushing performances this season as well, Ingram is in great form ahead of Week 13's top-heavy tussle with the 49ers, whose stingy defense will attempt to slow the Ravens' electric offense.