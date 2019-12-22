Play

Ravens' Mark Ingram: Suffers calf injury

Ingram (calf) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a calf injury.

Prior to his exit, Ingram carried eight times for 55 yards and caught two passes for 36 yards and a TD. In his absence, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are next up for touches out of the Baltimore backfield.

