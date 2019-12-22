Ravens' Mark Ingram: Suffers strained calf
Ingram suffered a calf strain in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With the Ravens having clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, the team can afford to proceed cautiously with Ingram in advance of next weekend's game against the Steelers. If he ends up out or limited in that contest, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill would be candidates for added touches in Week 17.
