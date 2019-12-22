Play

Ravens' Mark Ingram: Suffers strained calf

Ingram suffered a calf strain in Sunday's 31-15 win over the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With the Ravens having clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, the team can afford to proceed cautiously with Ingram in advance of next weekend's game against the Steelers. If he ends up out or limited in that contest, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill would be candidates for added touches in Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends