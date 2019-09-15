Ravens' Mark Ingram: Suits up for Week 2 action
Ingram (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Ingram is thus poised to serve as the lead back in a game the Ravens are heavily favored to win. Next up for the team's backfield touches are Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but assuming no setbacks Sunday, Ingram (who logged 14 carries for 107 yards and two TDs on 25 snaps in Week 1's blowout win over the Dolphins) should see enough to volume to produce for fantasy managers in Week 2 lineups.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...