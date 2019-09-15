Ingram (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Ingram is thus poised to serve as the lead back in a game the Ravens are heavily favored to win. Next up for the team's backfield touches are Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, but assuming no setbacks Sunday, Ingram (who logged 14 carries for 107 yards and two TDs on 25 snaps in Week 1's blowout win over the Dolphins) should see enough to volume to produce for fantasy managers in Week 2 lineups.

