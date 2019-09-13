Ravens' Mark Ingram: Technically listed as questionable
Ingram (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, despite being a full practice participant Thursday and Friday.
There hasn't been any suggestion that Ingram is in real danger of missing the game, but cautious fantasy owners will want to make sure when the Ravens release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Assuming he suits up, Ingram should serve as the lead back in a game the Ravens are heavily favored to win. Any reduction in workload would open up carries for Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.
