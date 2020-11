Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rookie J.K. Dobbins also tested positive and will be placed on the reserve list. Neither running back will be available for Thursday's game against the Steelers, so Gus Edwards is expected to lead the backfield with Justice Hill rotating in. Ty'Son Williams is also a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad to provide backfield depth.