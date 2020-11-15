Ingram (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, "had a good week of practice and should be set" to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ingram is looking to return from a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for the past three weeks, though he missed only two games with Baltimore on bye Week 7. He took a major step forward by concluding the current week as a full practice participant, putting Ingram on track to rejoin a three-headed backfield committee that also includes J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Confirmation for Ingram's Week 10 status will arrive upon the release of Baltimore's inactives approximately 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.