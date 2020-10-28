Ingram (ankle) is not particiapting in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram, despite having had a bye week to rest up, still hasn't progressed enough in recovery of his mid-to-high left ankle sprain to resume practicing. At this point it looks like the veteran running back is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Steelers, though he will have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity. Baltimore's backfield will be led by Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins if Ingram is forced to miss more time.