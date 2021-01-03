Ingram (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, isn't expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report doesn't specify where exactly Ingram stands in his recovery from the illness, but the veteran had already been a healthy inactive in both of the Ravens' last two games. With Gus Edwards (back) listed as questionable but expected to play Week 17, Baltimore should have each of its top three running backs available for the regular-season finale. As a result, look for Ingram to once again find himself as the odd man out.