Ingram and fellow running back J.K. Dobbins did not play Wednesday as part of a "medical decision", Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "Are they physically ready to go where it's related to the COVID? Or physically ready to go to play in a game like that without practice? Those are all the things that doctors take into consideration," coach John Harbaugh said Thursday.

Ingram tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 23 and he theoretically could have played Wednesday, but Harbaugh's comments suggest that the lack of practice time made that infeasible. Ingram could be back for Tuesday's game against Dallas if he's able to log some practice time. Dobbins is in a similar situation, and if either he or Ingram are not yet at 100 percent for Tuesday, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill stand to take on most of the backfield work.