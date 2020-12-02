Ingram (illness) won't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Steelers, Michele Tafoya of NBC Sports reports.

Tafoya added that J.K. Dobbins (illness) won't be activated from the list either, with Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN relaying that neither running back flew with the team to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. With both Ingram and Dobbins sidelined, Gus Edwards is in line to start Week 12, and he should take on the bulk of the carries while fourth-stringer Justice Hill works as the top change-of-pace option out of the backfield. Assuming Ingram doesn't experience any setbacks in his recovery from the coronavirus and is able to test negative for COVID-19 in the upcoming days, he should have a chance at returning to action in the Ravens' Week 13 matchup with the Cowboys on Dec. 8.