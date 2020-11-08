Ingram (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
With Ingram out for the second contest in a row, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will once again lead Baltimore's rushing attack in Week 9. It's a time share that led to Dobbins and Edwards each receiving 16 touches in the team's Week 8 loss to the Steelers, with Dobbins playing 54 snaps and recording 121 yards from scrimmage, while Edwards played 26 and logged 87 yards. Though Edwards should remain heavily involved in the Ravens' ground attack against a strong Indy run defense Sunday, Dobbins' added utility as pass catcher gives him the greater fantasy upside of the duo, especially in PPR formats.