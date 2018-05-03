Ravens' Mark Thompson: Signs with Ravens
Thompson signed a contract with the Ravens on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thompson joins the Ravens after two years with the Florida Gators. He joined Florida after a two-year stint in the junior college ranks. In 23 games with the Gators the past two season he recorded 596 rushing yards on 126 carries and 184 receiving yards on 16 receptions. He'll likely need to show value as a runner and as a special teams player to make the Ravens' roster in 2018.
