Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Active Sunday
Humphrey (thigh) is active for Sunday's matchup with Detroit.
Humphrey was limited in practice throughout the week due to his thigh injury, leading to his questionable tag entering Sunday's game. He's played in 36 percent of the team's defensive snaps to this point of the season and will likely continue to see a similar role.
