Humphrey is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Lions due to an illness.
Humphrey popped up on the Ravens' injury report due to being under the weather. His status Sunday will depend on how he is feeling closer to game time. Rock Ya-Sin and Ronald Darby would be candidates to replace him opposite Brandon Stephens at corner should he ultimately not suit up.
