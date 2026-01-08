Humphrey recorded 68 total tackles (53 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 13 passes defensed, including four interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 15 regular-season games in 2025.

The veteran cornerback from Alabama remained one of Baltimore's top defenders in 2025, leading the team in interceptions while ranking second in passes defensed. Over the past two seasons, Humphrey is tied for the second-most interceptions and fourth-most passes defensed in the NFL, despite missing three regular-season contests. He remains under contract through next season and is expected to serve as the Ravens' top slot corner in 2026.