Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Another incredible season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey recorded 68 total tackles (53 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 13 passes defensed, including four interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 15 regular-season games in 2025.
The veteran cornerback from Alabama remained one of Baltimore's top defenders in 2025, leading the team in interceptions while ranking second in passes defensed. Over the past two seasons, Humphrey is tied for the second-most interceptions and fourth-most passes defensed in the NFL, despite missing three regular-season contests. He remains under contract through next season and is expected to serve as the Ravens' top slot corner in 2026.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Cleared to play Week 18•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Questionable with illness•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Picks off Tune in Week 17 win•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Picks off pass in Week 16•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Swats three passes vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Logs season-high tackle total•