Humphrey recorded three tackles (all solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception, in Saturday's win over the Chargers.

Humphrey has had a solid two weeks, recording six passes defensed and two interceptions in the last two games. He's peaking at the right time along with the rest of the Ravens' defense, which has propelled the team to five wins in six weeks. Humphrey will look to finish off the regular season strong against the Browns in Week 17.