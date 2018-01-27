Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Arrested on theft charge
Humphrey was arrested Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on a felony third-degree robbery charge, Michael Casagrande of AL.com reports.
According to a report of the incident, which occurred back on Jan. 13, Humphrey, the Ravens' first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017, was accused of harassment and being under the influence after allegedly stealing a phone charger valued at $15. The Ravens addressed the matter in a statement Thursday, acknowledging that Humphrey is cooperating with police and that the 21-year-old informed the team his arrest was a "misunderstanding." A resolution on Humphrey's legal situation is expected to come before the 2018 season begins.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Pressed into starting role•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Active Sunday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Full participant Monday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Making Ravens debut Thursday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Warming up, but will not play Thursday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Listed day-to-day•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...