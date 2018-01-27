Humphrey was arrested Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on a felony third-degree robbery charge, Michael Casagrande of AL.com reports.

According to a report of the incident, which occurred back on Jan. 13, Humphrey, the Ravens' first-round pick out of Alabama in 2017, was accused of harassment and being under the influence after allegedly stealing a phone charger valued at $15. The Ravens addressed the matter in a statement Thursday, acknowledging that Humphrey is cooperating with police and that the 21-year-old informed the team his arrest was a "misunderstanding." A resolution on Humphrey's legal situation is expected to come before the 2018 season begins.