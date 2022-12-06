Humphrey recorded seven tackles (five solo) and one sack during Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos.
Humphrey tied his season high with seven tackles, a mark he's reached four times, and recorded his third sack over his past four appearances. The 2017 first-round pick will look to continue his strong play during a divisional clash against Pittsburgh in Week 14.
