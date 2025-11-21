default-cbs-image
Humphrey (finger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Humphrey missed Sunday's win over Cleveland due to a finger injury he suffered against Minnesota in Week 10. The veteran defensive back returned to practice in limited fashion Wednesday this week, and his full participation Thursday suggests he's past the issue. Humphrey should thus be able to resume his regular role as the Ravens' starting slot cornerback.

