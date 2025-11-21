Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Back to full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey (finger) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Humphrey missed Sunday's win over Cleveland due to a finger injury he suffered against Minnesota in Week 10. The veteran defensive back returned to practice in limited fashion Wednesday this week, and his full participation Thursday suggests he's past the issue. Humphrey should thus be able to resume his regular role as the Ravens' starting slot cornerback.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Won't play at Cleveland•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Could miss a week or two•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Nursing finger injury•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Forces fumble in fourth quarter•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Five stops in Week 8 win•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Full go in Thursday's practice•