Humphrey (calf) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Baltimore is coming off its bye week after locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which allowed Humphrey to rest his lingering calf issue an additional week before returning to the field. Despite the extra week of rest, the 27-year-old cornerback was unable to practice Tuesday. The Ravens are likely being cautious with Humphrey's injury in hopes of a long playoff run and his practice participation will be something to look out for over the next two days.