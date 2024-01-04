Humphrey (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Steelers.
Humphrey dealt with a calf injury earlier in the season and was unable to finish Sunday's win over the Dolphins due to aggravating it. The veteran corner's absence from Week 18 will give him extra time to recover with the Ravens already securing a bye in the wild-card round of the playoffs.
More News
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Misses practice with calf injury•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Ruled out for remainder of Week 17•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Hurts calf, questionable to return•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Gets pick on MNF•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Won't play Week 12•