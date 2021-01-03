Humphrey (knee/shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Humphrey was listed as questionable despite practicing without limitations Friday, so it's not much of a surprise to see him suiting up Sunday. Marcus Peters (calf) is also active, so the Ravens will have both their starting cornerbacks available for Week 17.
