Humphrey (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Humphrey was tagged as questionable for Week 18 after missing Friday's practice due to an illness, but the veteran cornerback has progressed enough in his recovery over the weekend to be available for Sunday's pivotal AFC North clash. The 2017 first-rounder has logged 61 tackles (48 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 12 pass defenses (four interceptions), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games.