Humphrey (calf) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Rams, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Humphrey was unable to play against the Texans in Week 5 due to a calf injury he suffered against the Chiefs in Week 4. He was able to increase his practice participation over the coming week, culminating in a full practice Friday that has cleared him to play against the Rams. Humphrey's return is a welcome one for a Ravens secondary that will be without Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) for a second straight game.