Humphrey recorded six tackles and one pass defensed during Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns.

Humphrey was one of the two Baltimore defenders to never leave the field this past weekend versus Cleveland, as he amassed six stops in the contest. The 26-year-old now has 62 tackles, seven passes defensed, three sacks and five takeaways across 14 games played this season, and he'll likely retain his every-down role when the Ravens host Atlanta next Saturday.