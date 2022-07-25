Humphrey had $8.965 million of his $10 million base salary converted into a signing bonus Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The contract readjustment created over $7 million in additional cap space for the Ravens. Humphrey is making his way back from a torn pectoral he suffered in Week 13 of last season, but he is expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2022 regular season.
