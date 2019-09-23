Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Humphrey missed time during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs due to a "physical reason," Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Humphrey played 58 snaps (85 percent) on defense during the Week 3 loss and finished the contest, but he was initially listed as questionable due to a back issue. Count on Wednesday's first injury report of the week to shed some light on Humphrey's health.