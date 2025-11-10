Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Humphrey (finger) could miss one or two weeks if his injury requires surgery, but that the team is still evaluating options, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Baltimore appears intent on analyzing the injury that kept Humphrey from finishing Sunday's win over the Vikings further before making a decision on whether or not the starting slot corner will undergo surgery. It's encouraging that even if a procedure is required, Humphrey doesn't appear in line to miss much time, but it would nonetheless be a notable blow if he's unable to suit up for the Ravens' divisional tilt against the Browns in Week 11.