Humphrey (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Humphrey was able to practice in full Friday after opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions, which means he very well could be trending towards playing in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. The Ravens' secondary has likely grown accustomed to playing without Humphrey, as the 27-year-old has already missed eight games this season, but the addition of an All-Pro cornerback would be extremely helpful, especially when going up against an offense that's led by Patrick Mahomes. If Humphrey is unable to return to the field this weekend, Ronald Darby would likely start alongside Brandon Stephens as Baltimore's top outside corners.