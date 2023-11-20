Head coach John Harbaugh is hopeful Humphrey (calf) will return this week against the Chargers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athleticc reports.

Humphrey suffered the injury in Week 10, and with Baltimore on a short week, playing the Bengals on Thursday of Week 11, the veteran corner was unable to recover in time. However, it appears there's a chance the Alabama product could be back on the field for Week 12.