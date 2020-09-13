site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Dealing with injury
RotoWire Staff
Sep 13, 2020
Humphrey (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Cleveland.
It's unclear how Humphrey suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. As long as the Alabama product is sidelined, Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young would be in line to see an uptick in snaps.
