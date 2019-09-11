Humphrey (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

While there wasn't an appearance of injury during the season opener -- he played 46 of 49 snaps and recorded an interception -- it's a troubling sign that Humphrey wasn't able to practice in any capacity Wednesday. The Ravens' secondary would be severely depleted without Humphrey since fellow starter Jimmy Smith (knee) won't play Sunday versus the Cardinals. Humphrey still has two days to get back onto the practice field and clear up any concerns.

