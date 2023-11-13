Humphrey sustained a strained calf during Sunday's game versus the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It was initially feared that Humphrey suffered a strained Achilles, so the diagnosis represents good news for him. Baltimore's practice reports over the week will give a better idea of whether he might be able to get back to 100 percent in time for Thursday's game versus the Bengals.
