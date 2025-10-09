Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: DNP to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey (calf) did not practice Wednesday.
Humphrey suffered a calf injury during the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, which prevented him from playing against the Texans in Week 5. The veteran corner hasn't been able to practice since sustaining the injury, so he'll have to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday or Friday to have a shot at playing in Sunday's home game against the Rams.
