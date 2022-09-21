Humphrey (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Humphrey didn't practice Friday ahead of Week 2 but still suited up for the loss to the Dolphins, though he only played 78 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Marcus Peters (knee) also didn't practice Wednesday, so Baltimore could be without its top two cornerbacks against the Patriots on Sunday.
