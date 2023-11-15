The Ravens list Humphrey (calf) as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Humphrey was listed as a non-participant on all three of the Ravens' practice reports this week after he suffered a strained calf in this past Sunday's loss to the Browns. The Ravens aren't likely to take any chances with Humphrey on a short week, but the team may wait until early Thursday to re-evaluate him before formally deciding on his status upon the release of the inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Assuming Humphrey sits out Thursday, the Ravens' top three cornerbacks will likely be Brandon Stephens, Rock-Ya Sin and Arthur Maulet.