Humphrey (calf) was listed as DNP on Monday's estimated practice report, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Humphrey is dealing with a strained calf that isn't expected to be a long-term issue. The Ravens are on a short week, however, as they face the division-rival Bengals Thursday night. Humphrey has two more days to get ready for a battle with Ja'Marr Chase.