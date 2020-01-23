Play

Humphrey recorded 65 tackles (53 solo), 14 defended passes and three interceptions across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.

Humphrey played over 90 percent of snaps on defense in all but one contest this season, en route to notching a career-high tackle mark. In addition to handling a three-down role at cornerback across from Marcus Peters, Humphrey managed to score the first two defensive touchdowns of his NFL career. The 23-year-old will be locked into a starting role in Baltimore's secondary when the 2020 season gets underway.

