Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Exits game with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Humphrey is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns due to a groin injury, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Humphrey went to the locker room during the fourth quarter to undergo further tests to determine the severity of his groin injury. Keyon Martin and T.J. Tampa are candidates to see more work out of the slot corner if Humphrey is unable to return.
