Humphrey (calf) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Humphrey logged a full practice to close out the week, so he was trending in this direction. Still, final confirmation on his status is unlikely to be confirmed until the Ravens share their inactive list prior to Sunday's game. The 27-year-old would presumably take on his usual starting role at cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens if the former ultimately gets the green light.