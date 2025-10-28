default-cbs-image
Humphrey recorded five tackles (four solo) during the Ravens' 30-16 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Humphrey played 60 of 63 defensive snaps (95.2 percent), which marked the third time this season that the veteran corner logged at least 60 defensive snaps in a game. Humphrey is up to 23 tackles (20 solo) and two pass defenses through six regular-season games.

